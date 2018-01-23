Bootlicking Saves Charamba From Mnangagwa Purges

By Langton Ncube|Presidential spokesperson Goerge Charamba has been spared from the purges which President Emmerson Mnangagwa is effecting on the former President Robert Mugabe’s relatives and close allies.

Charamba who at one point said that he was going to retire together with Mugabe, continues to be the Presidential spokesperson.

In an interview with the Herald in 2014 Charamba said that he was not going to continue in his Government role after former President Robert Mugabe had retired.

“My real wish is not to be a day longer in Government after the President’s retirement because whoever comes must be able to select their own team,” Charamba told the Herald then.

Mugabe was forced by the military to retire on 21 November 2017 but Charamba continued in his role as Presidential Spokesperson.

According to NewsDay Charamba was being honoured for “betraying” Mugabe.

“Sources, however, said Mnangagwa was unlikely to fire his “home boy” Chief Secretary in the Office of the President, Misheck Sibanda, or move out presidential spokesperson George Charamba — who were both instrumental in his ascendancy to the President’s post,”the private daily reported

“The changes are not rapid because he does not want to cause panic or disrupt the flow of government business. The President has a plan which will see him integrate some people from the old staff and replace others with his own team,” said NewsDay.

Mnangagwa has made several sweeping changes, dropping most of Mugabe’s top aides, since his inauguration in November last year.

His axe is also set to hit the Central Intelligence Organisation after it claimed several scalps in the Zimbabwe Republic Police last week.

At the weekend Mnangagwa fired principal director of State residences, Innocent Dzapasi Tizora, and replaced him with Zanu PF Midlands central committee member Douglas Tapfuma.