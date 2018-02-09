Bosso Date Premiership Rookies In Friendly Encounter

Terrence Mawawa , Bulawayo Giants Highlanders FC will face Premiership Soccer League(PSL) rookies Nichrut

FC in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

Club CEO Nhlanhla Dube told reporters at a news conference on Thursday Bosso were eager to face the newly promoted side.

“This Sunday we will play Nichrut FC at Luveve. After

that we will start preparing for our first competitive

game of the season against Chicken Inn in the ZNA

Charity Shield,” said Dube.

Kickoff time for Sunday’s encounter is 3 pm and

tickets have been pegged at $2 for rest of the ground and $5 for the VIP section.