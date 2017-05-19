Bosso Fan Rapes Woman at Barbourfields Stadium

Staff Reporter | A self confessed Highlanders Football Club fan has been arrested for raping a woman at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday shortly after the controversial Highlanders versus Dynamos encounter.

According to court records Phillip Nsimbi of Barbourfields suburb raped the woman who cannot be named at the moment, inside the stadium about six hours after the Highlanders and Dynamos match that was abandoned just before half time due to crowd trouble. The court heard that Nsimbi proposed love to the woman on Friday last week when they were at Emagumeni Sports Bar a VIP lounge bar inside Barbourfields Stadium while having some drinks and she turned him down.

On Sunday after the skirmishes of the football match the two met again at Emagumeni Sports Bar in the stadium and Nsimbi continued with his proposals to the lady. When the woman left the bar proceeding to her home at 23:30PM, Nsimbi followed her an stopped her at the exit from the stadium.

“The accused person grabbed the complainant by the collar, pushed her and dragged her to a Barboufields Stadium entry gate whilst she was screaming for help but it was fruitless since nobody responded,” said the prosecutor.

Nsimbi slapped the complainant several times on her face before raping her once without protection according to the court record. “During the act, the complainant heard people who were passing by and screamed but the accused person threatened to kill her if she continued. A man came by to rescue the complainant but he failed to catch the accused person because he ran away,” added the prosecution.

The woman is reported to have met police officers who were on patrol when she was on her way to report the matter. Constables Zhou and Taruvinga of Barbourfields police post then arrested Nsimbi and referred the woman to the hospital. The court heard that a medical report will be produced in court as evidence.