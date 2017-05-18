BREAKING NEWS- Highlanders Fans Chase Down Referee and Beat Him Up In Kwekwe ?

Staff Reporter | Highlanders Football Club supporters are reported to have chased down and thoroughly beaten up Kwekwe based ZIFA accredited referee Thomas Kusosa in the town on Wednesday evening.

Sources who revealed the yet to be confirmed information claim that Kusosa who on Sunday allowed a suspected offside Dynamos goal to stand in a high tempered match against Highlanders in Bulawayo, was thoroughly beaten by alleged Highlanders fans when he was spotted drinking in Kwekwe town.

The sources claim that the referee actually had to flee for dear life with the group of Highlanders FC slogan chanting fans in hot pursuit. He is reported to have made good his escape by getting into a taxi which took off at a high speed.

Comment has not yet been obtained from the referee and police in Kwekwe Central claim not to have received any reports of Kusosa’s assault.