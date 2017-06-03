BOSSO Fans To Boycott Team Game Tomorrow

Staff Reporter | Defiant Highlanders fans continue to mobilise each other to boycott tomorrow’s Castle Premier League match against Triangle at Barboufields Stadium allegedly in protest against poor match officiating by referees against their team.

The purported organisers of the boycott are making mass social media messages calling on the Bosso fans not to go to the stadium but instead go to the Highlanders Club house with the $3 they should have paid to go into the stadium and directly donate the money to the team.

The fans claim that it will be more beneficiary for the club to get the $3 paid direct to it than take it to the stadium where several stakeholders including City of Bulawayo, PSL, Sports Commission and the police will draw huge percentages of the gate fees and yet the match officials questionably blow against the club.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Soccer Supporters’ Association has lambasted people calling for the boycotting of the match against Triangle United saying such people must never be allowed to hijack the Bulawayo giants for their own selfish political gain.

President of the Soccer Supporters Association Eddie Chivero people making such calls are not are not genuine football fans but political pressure groups out to hijack football and Highlanders in particular.

“Let’s not allow these pressure groups to destabilise Highlanders. These are pressure groups with no following and are seeking relevance using this great institution called Highlanders and we need not allow them, it was wrong, it is wrong and it will always be wrong. They must leave football in general and Highlanders in peace,” said Chivero.

“Football loving people must just ignore these calls

and go to the stadium and enjoy a game of soccer,

these people have no following and now want to use Highlanders as a conduit to gauge their power and we are saying no to that. I also feel the mistake

was made by authenticating the so called ‘Asfuni

bumbulu’ fundraising campaign. The club ought to

have distanced itself from such moves because

people can now cause violence and say we will be able to pay for the fine,” said Chivero.

The Highlanders fans who spoke to ZimEye.com rubbished Chivero’s calls saying that they can not be controlled by him. The fans insist that they will make sure that the match tomorrow is poorly attended.