Bosso Fate Delayed For Tempers To Cool Down

Staff Reporter | THE verdict of the disciplinary hearing of Bulawayo football giants Highlanders is being delayed “to allow tempers to cool down first,” ZimEye.com can reveal.

Sources within the Premier Soccer League revealed that the verdict which is expected “anytime this week” is being withheld for the time being in order to allow for all parties involved to sober up over the issue and be prepared to accept the ruling from the disciplinary committee.

Highlanders were hauled before a PSL disciplinary hearing after their fans caused the abandonment of their home league tie against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on June 14.

“No one has received the verdict as yet and I suppose the disciplinary committee is yet to finish its work and perhaps it is buying time to allow tempers to cool down as you know a lot of things were said by both sides after the match. Delaying everything gives people time to cool down and allow reason to prevail. Football is a game of emotions but at the end of the day, we have to allow reason to prevail so that we take the game forward,” a source said.

The match was abandoned in the 42nd minute when the home side’s fans protested against the visitors’ equaliser arguing they had scored from an offside position.

The match was stopped for close to an hour, before match officials decided to end the game as home fans insisted that second assistant referee, Thomas Kusosa be “substituted”, as they accused him of allowing Dynamos to score the equaliser from what they believed was an offside position.

Highlanders were charged for flouting Order 31 of the PSL rules and regulations. The order finds a club responsible for any acts of violence by its fans before, during or after a PSL match.

Meanwhile, the new Highlanders Chief Executive Officer Nhlanhla Dube says that his club might be forced to deny highly intoxicated fans into the stadium.

Speaking in a media interview, Dube said that if he had his way funds permitting, club security personnel would use alcohol checking devices on suspected drunk fans and if the alcohol levels in their blood system found to be above limit the fans would be restricted from gaining entry into the stadium.

Dube’s efforts may however not be helpful as most fans consume alcohol inside the stadium where the beverages are strictly prohibited. The alcohol always mysteriously finds its way into the stadium in large quantities and is sold in full view of members of the police and club security personnel.