Bosso Refuse To Release Star Player As Dembare Eye The Talented Midfielder

0

Terrence Mawawa | Highlanders FC are reluctant to release their star player King Nadolo and they are desperate to negotiate fresh terms with him, club sources centrepiece revealed.

Dynamos FC are reportedly keen to snatch the gifted Bosso midfielder, it has emerged.

Nadolo, whose contract with Highlanders expires in five days, wants to leave the club but Bosso Officials are determined to convince the player to stay at the inconsistent Bulawayo Giants.

Although no official comment could be obtained from Bosso, Nadolo’ s manager, Gibson Mahachi said Bosso were keen to renew the player’ s contract.

“Nadolo’ s contract with Highlanders expires on December 31 so we will wait to hear from Bosso.

I am yet to hear from the player as well,” said Mahachi.

A source at Bosso said:” We are on a rebuilding mission and Nadolo(22) is part of our plans so we will not release him. “

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

SHARE
Previous articleMnangagwa Slams Shock Price Rises

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR