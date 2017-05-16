BOSSO Speaks On Babourfields Stadium Riots

Further to the abandoned match, Highlanders F.C versus Dynamos F.C played at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday May 14th 2017. The club wishes to inform as follows:

We are aware of and understand the concerns of our fans regarding the almost consistent deployment of a particular match official to officiate at matches featuring our club.

Indeed, we recognize that the goal scored by our opponents during the match raised questions regarding its legitimacy as it appeared to our fans and players to have been scored from a suspected offside position and appreciate that the above stated contributed immensely to the events which led to the match ending prematurely.

Regardless of all these considerations, the cats of missile throwing and pitch invasion as occurred at the abandoned match are inexcusable and as such we condemn the unfortunate behavior in the strongest of terms and dissociate the club from all forms of misconduct.

Highlanders Football Club categorically stands unequivocally opposed to all forms of disruptive behavior occurring before, during and after football games. Our club regards missile throwing, pitch invasion and other acts that disrupt the smooth proceedings of football matches as abhorrent. It is our sincere belief that true football fans and genuine Highlanders F.C followers want to see fairness in the game and understand the cost of disruptive behavior even when they do not agree with a call made by match officials.

It is our sincere belief that those who threw missiles and invaded the pitch are not genuine Highlanders fans we urge our fans to protect the image of their club, interests of the sponsors, and partners and all stakeholders at all times.

We reiterate our commitment engagement with our members, fans and football stakeholders as we seek collective solutions to behavior that soils the image of the club and cost it dearly in fines and sanctions.

Finally, we salute the multitudes of our fans who not only passionately cheered the team on but maintained discipline even as they dispersed after the match had been called off

Nhlanhla Dube

CEO-Highlanders Football Club