BOSSO VIOLENCE: Ban Selling Of Beer In And Around Stadium

GOVERNMENT yesterday added its voice to the chorus of condemnation for the violence that has rocked Highlanders matches, of late, causing the abandonment of matches.

The biggest football match on the domestic scene, pitting Highlanders and Dynamos, was abandoned at Barbourfields in the 42nd minute because of crowd trouble.

There was crowd trouble last Sunday at Mandava forcing the abandonment of the match between Bosso and FC Platinum in the 93rd minute.

“It is important to note that in 2016 Highlanders appeared before the disciplinary committee three times and with just 10 games played into the season they have been summoned to a hearing twice,’’ Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane said.

“It kills the brand of sport. Highlanders are the oldest football club and as Government we are very concerned. They have not taken the issues seriously. The unruly fans need to be rooted out and banned.

“The Premier Soccer League should strengthen its disciplinary process. We do not want drunkards in the stadiums and the selling of beer in and around the stadium. Zifa is going to issue a directive on that.

“We are very unhappy as Government that Highlanders continue with their violent conduct. I am, however, happy with the commitment from their chairman and their CEO. They have promised to work on the issues raised.’’

Hlongwane invited Highlanders, the PSL, Zifa and the Sports Commission to a crucial indaba at his offices.

Zifa were presented by president Philip Chiyangwa, spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, acting chief executive Joseph Mamutse and board member Felton Kamambo.

Kennedy Ndebele the PSL chief executive, Kenny Mubaiwa the acting PSL leader and the league’s competitions manager Elisha Mandireva represented the top-flight league. Willard Manyengavana, the Zifa Northern Region chairman, also attended the indaba which was also graced by the Sports Ministry’s permanent secretary Benson Dube and Sports Commissioner John Falkenberg. Sports and Recreation Commission also castigated the violent act and urged clubs to take effective control of fans

“Children should enjoy the good game of football. People with bad behaviour must not be allowed in the stadia and security should identify and eliminate the culprits. Clubs must also retrain their marshals,” said the board chairman Edward Siwela.

Zifa president also condemned the violence.

“We strongly condemn the violence and Highlanders are at the epitop.We have sighted them as the culprits. They must pull up their socks in stopping the violence or they will face the consequences

“This is the first time we have come as a united front and Highlanders fans should heed the call and stop the nonsense,” said Chiyangwa.

Modern Ndlovu the Highlanders chairman was extremely happy with the stakeholders meeting and condemned the violence.

“I am extremely happy with the stakeholders meeting. We as Highlanders we are law abiding, we are serious advocates of peace and we uphold the rule of law. We did a diagnosis and we have agreed to deal with the causes and not the symptoms.

“We will not accept bear and drunkards in the stadia. We expect a friendly atmosphere were people bring families, grannies and kids to enjoy the beautiful game of football.

“As Highlanders we are going to implement all the resolutions. We will recruit new marshals and retrain the current ones. We will ensure that our in-house security will be efficient to identify hooligans who we will ban.

“We want zero tolerance to violence and hooliganism. – state media