Bosso’s Coach Threatens To Quit

Sports Reporter| Highlanders coach Erol Akbay has announced he is quitting his job.

Akbay says he will not extend the Highlanders helm amid claims of “mutual tension” between the coach and the club’s board as a result of uncertainty regarding their transfer prospects, salaries among many issues, Soccer24 reports.

The Bosso coach, the report says, has said he will not renew his contract which expires at the end of the season.

It is said that he is frustrated by financial problems are affecting the country.

A direct statement from the coach could however not be obtained at the time of writing.

Akbay claimed that he is being owed wages, also cited poor working conditions and lack of funding as the reason he wants to quit.

The liquidity crisis in the country also means he is unable to send money out to his family in the Netherlands.

In addition he is frustrated at the financial state of the club where it cannot buy desired players like other clubs like Ngezi, FC Platinum, Yadah.