Botswana Based Zim Player Suspended For Slapping Another Player During League Match

0

Terrence Mawawa| Zimbabwean player Samuel Phiri who plays for Botswana Premier Soccer League side Tafic FC has been suspended for slapping a Township Rollers player during a league match.

The Zimbabwean player said he lost his tamper because
Township Rollers’ Edwin Moalosi had insulted his
parents. He also claimed Moloasi also allegedly called him a mokwerekwere, a
derogatory word referring to a foreigner.

Phiri has been suspended until further notice together with
his coach Rapelang Tsatsilebe and two other
Rollers players.

