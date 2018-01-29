Botswana Based Zim Player Suspended For Slapping Another Player During League Match

Terrence Mawawa| Zimbabwean player Samuel Phiri who plays for Botswana Premier Soccer League side Tafic FC has been suspended for slapping a Township Rollers player during a league match.
The Zimbabwean player said he lost his tamper because
Township Rollers’ Edwin Moalosi had insulted his
parents. He also claimed Moloasi also allegedly called him a mokwerekwere, a
derogatory word referring to a foreigner.
Phiri has been suspended until further notice together with
his coach Rapelang Tsatsilebe and two other
Rollers players.