BOTSWANA BREAKING NEWS: Mmegi Says Grace Mugabe’s Cars Involved in Accident (After 10pm) near Artesia on the A1 rd

Botswana’s leading newspaper Mmegi has reported that Grace Mugabe’s cars have been involved in an accident in Botswana after crossing the border to that country this evening.

MMEGi report below:

BREAKING: Three super cars believed to be belonging to Grace Mugabe have had a freak accident near Artesia on the A1 road around 10pm today. All the cars, Rolls Royce, Range Rover & Porsche, which were this morning reportedly battling with Customs to enter Botswana from Zimbabwe enroute to South Africa, are badly damaged but the drivers escaped unscathed.

Below is account of the witness:

