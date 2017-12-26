Botswana’s Khama Has Dumped Tsvangirai? | LATEST DEVELOPMENTS SUGGEST THE TIDE HAS TURNED BUT…

By Farai D Hove| Botswana’s president Ian Khama was for a long time the MDC-T’s best friend and at one time Morgan Tsvangirai would even flee to Khama’s private residence and spend weeks inside there. But the events of the last 5 weeks suggest that the man has turned his back on Tsvangirai, according to a ZANU PF leader.

Khama is now full swing behind ZANU PF and has done several things so so far including deporting Emmerson Mnangagwa’s arch enemy, Phelekezela Mphoko, the ruling party’s UK chairman Nick Mangwana claims.

Mangwana writing on Tuesday morning, scoffed at the MDC saying, “who are the MDC’s fraternal allies in the region? Botswana’s BDP is back in brotherhood with Zanu PF.

“President Khama attended ED’s inauguration, sent PR Mphoko back in a Kombi and sent Rtd Lt Gen Masire to Congress with high praises for the new admin showing, a turn in relations,” he wrote on his Twitter portal.

Has Khama truly turned his back on Tsvangirai?

No conclusion can be made perhaps until and after both Khama and his BDP have made an announcement to the effect because Khama used to attend the former President Robert Mugabe’s functions during the time of his public scuffles with the 94 year old.