BREAKING BOUNDARIES: No party, no money, no home young man wins Kenya Parly election

Ray Nkosi | In a story that is set to motivate a new dimension into African Politics a 23 year old Kenyan man John Paul Mwirigi has against all odds campaigned and won a parliamentary seat in the just ended elections.

Mwirigi won the election as an independent candidate in Igembe South constituency after he was declared winner Thursday morning.

Mwirigi a Bachelor of Education student at Mt Kenya University won after garnering 18, 867 against Jubilee’s Rufus Miriti, who had 15, 411 votes.

Other candidates, who were seasoned politicians include Mwenda Mzalendo (7,695), Kubai Mutuma (6,331) and Raphael Muriungi (2,278) votes.

Mr Mwirigi, who could be the youngest elected MP, did not have a flashy campaign.

His campaign has been on foot visiting homesteads before he received support from motor bike operators known as boda boda riders chipped in to carry him around.

His supporters started celebrating on Wednesday when provisional results showed he was ahead of his rivals.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Mwirigi said he first expressed interest in politics while in form three at Kirindine Day secondary school.

“I had a dream where I was tabling a motion in Parliament while I was in Form three. That is when I started asking my fellow students to start campaigning for me since I would need their vote in 2017.

“I have held leadership positions in school and in my neighbourhood,” said Mr Mwirigi.

Mr Mwirigi said his first agenda would be supporting agribusiness activities, promote entrepreneurship and nurturing talents.

“Since I come from a humble background, I understand the issues that affect the residents. My key agenda will be to transform the lives of the people,” said the youthful candidate.

The sixth born in a family of eight says he still lives in a ‘granary’ (a raised house) and does not own land, contrary to claims that he had sold his land for campaigns.

Residents said they decided to elect the young man despite lacking resources because they are confidents he knows their problems and will address them.