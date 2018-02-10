BREAKING – Chamisa Gets Bulawayo Endorsement, Entire Province Backs Pastor

The MDC’s Bulawayo province has ditched Thokozani Khupe for her counterpart, Nelson Chamisa. While the below statement was made by spokesman Felix Mafa Sibanda, ZimEye.com reached out to Mafa for an interview late Saturday. – REFRESH THIS PAGE TO WATCH.

FULL TEXT:

The Bulawayo provincial executive and all its subordinate structures hereby this day, of 10th , February 2018 , affirms and confirms the appointment of Hon,Advocate,Pastor Nelson Chamisa as the effective Acting president of the Movement of the Democratic Change, (MDCT) henceforth.

We as the executive same province , are extremely excited and are on cloud 7 because this appointment to navigate the MDC ship to the end of its voyage it started in earnest 1999. We therefore, applaud the president Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai for his star appointment. We therefore, pledge our unwearying support to Vice president, Chamisa and the entire MDCT leadership from branches to the National council.

Last but not the least,we wish president Tsvangirai early recovery in order to come and complete the struggle he has been in , close to four decades.

We pray the Almighty to prevail over evil machinations and victory is certain this year’s plebiscite.

By and for Bulawayo MDC T provincial Executive

Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda

(Spokesperson)