BREAKING – Chamisa Gets Bulawayo Endorsement, Entire Province Backs Pastor

7

The MDC’s Bulawayo province has ditched Thokozani Khupe for her counterpart, Nelson Chamisa. While the below statement was made by spokesman Felix Mafa Sibanda, ZimEye.com reached out to Mafa for an interview late Saturday. – REFRESH THIS PAGE TO WATCH.

CHAMISA GETS BULAWAYO BACKING

CHAMISA GETS BULAWAYO BACKING

Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, February 10, 2018

FULL TEXT:

The Bulawayo provincial executive and all its subordinate structures hereby this day, of 10th , February 2018 , affirms and confirms the appointment of Hon,Advocate,Pastor Nelson Chamisa as the effective Acting president of the Movement of the Democratic Change, (MDCT) henceforth.

We as the executive same province , are extremely excited and are on cloud 7 because this appointment to navigate the MDC ship to the end of its voyage it started in earnest 1999. We therefore, applaud the president Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai for his star appointment. We therefore, pledge our unwearying support to Vice president, Chamisa and the entire MDCT leadership from branches to the National council.

Last but not the least,we wish president Tsvangirai early recovery in order to come and complete the struggle he has been in , close to four decades.

We pray the Almighty to prevail over evil machinations and victory is certain this year’s plebiscite.

By and for Bulawayo MDC T provincial Executive
Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda
(Spokesperson)

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mdala ka Dawu

    Ki ki kikiki Mafa or Makafa or Mavakufa so dump .You will be so shamed in the near future…….

  • Not Good

    It never stops amazing me, what time did these people meet with the majority of membership and decide on who is who, I thought there is a constitution o follow. I do support you Chamisa but stop to behave like ZANU PF people. Slow down, you seem to be hungry for power. Thought you are a Pastor and you know that if God has anointed you it will come to pass. For now i think respect the constitution and wait for the right time. Continuing doing what you are doing will destroy MDC-T.

  • Benzi

    Looks like Chamisa was bought by ZANU PF to destroy MDC-T. There is a rumour that he is related to ED.

  • Harvest house

    Musatanyo wako

  • Mai Chibwe

    Chamisa woye

  • DOG EAT DOG!

    SOME PEOPLE ARE UNEMPLOYED AND USE POLITICS TO EARN A LIVING. REMEMBER YOU ARE NO LONG FIGHTING MUGABE BUT MUNANGAGWA! BEWARE!

  • TJINGABABILI

    I CONCUR!