Breaking: Court Gives Green Light For Diaspora Vote

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has granted green light to diasporans to file application on the right to vote, which will be heard by the Full Bench of the Constitutional Court at a date to be advised.

Zimbabweans living abroad filed through Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) a Constitutional Court (Concourt) challenge seeking the striking down of Electoral Act provisions which bar them from participating in local elections from their foreign bases.

The matter is now set for hearing at the Constitutional Court.

More to follow..