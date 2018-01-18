Breaking: Court Gives Green Light For Diaspora Vote

4

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has granted green light to diasporans to file application on the right to vote, which will be heard by the Full Bench of the Constitutional Court at a date to be advised.

Zimbabweans living abroad filed through Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) a Constitutional Court (Concourt) challenge seeking the striking down of Electoral Act provisions which bar them from participating in local elections from their foreign bases.
The matter is now set for hearing at the Constitutional Court.

More to follow..

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • erizabheta

    Alright! Good going, keeping fingers crossed!

  • simbarashe

    i still remember the opposition complaining about the postal vote some time ago vachiti ndopane kubigwa kose. so vavakuda kuti madiaspora avhote ari ikoko. Pakaipa. Plus, do we have financial means and capability to let all zimbabwean people in the world to vote? I wonder.

  • Bwedebwese

    Thanks ZLHR. Thanks Chief Justice Malaba.

  • Chief Political Adviser

    The issue is resources, let alone even adequate resources to conduct elections efficiently locally. We await the hearing .