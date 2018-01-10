BREAKING – Mnangagwa Declares Nation’s First “Born Free” Liberation Hero To Grace Boo-Boy

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred Liberation Hero status to Zimbabwe’s first Born Free person to obtain such.

ZANU PF Bulawayo South Youth Chairman, Magura Charumbira has been accorded a shocking liberation hero status following his death early this week.

34 year old Mr Magura Charumbira who died in a car crash on Monday will be given a special state burial at the Provincial Heroes Acre.

The late Magura Charumbira shot to fame late last year when he heckled former first lady Grace Mugabe at a Zanu PF rally in Bulawayo, leading to a massive manhunt by police to apprehend him.

ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu advised government and ZANU PF structures in an official letter on Wednesday afternoon that President Mnangagwa had accorded the notorious youth leader the status instructing government to start organising burial arrangements.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. FULL TEXT: