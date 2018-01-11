BREAKING – Mnangagwa Still Says “Shef” To Mugabe – Charamba

4

By Farai D Hove| President Emmerson Mnangagwa still says “Shef” to Robert Mugabe, spokesman George Charamba has said.

“To this day he (Mnangagwa) still says Shef to Mugabe”, Charamba told the ZIFM stereo on Thursday night.

He said that is the extent to which Mnangagwa still respects the former and Mnangagwa has remained in contact with Mugabe; and they speak often on the phone.

Charamba added saying Mugabe never resisted resigning.

Charamba said he wishes to correct the notion that Mugabe resisted leaving office. “What he really wanted was in all dignity and sense of appropriateness, to get back to his party and announce his intention to let go of power,” said Charamba.

He added saying Mugabe had wanted to announce his retirement to the party but was overtaken by events such as the November 18 march and the impeachment that was ongoing.

  • KWAEDZA

    Liar he was going to rule from the grave that’s what we were told

  • eish

    if its true he is not worth the flesh he is built on in short he is an a.. and not feet to be voted for in office come next elections.

  • Tha

    Wena charamba you think we are fools you destroyed Zimbabwe we know

  • mai Chibwe

    He was never fit, will never be fit. If no army he would never have been people’s choice.

    He is a kind of person time forgets in the scheme of things. A yes man who cannot make decisions of his own. Chiwenga most likely asked him to be leader.