BREAKING – Mnangagwa Still Says “Shef” To Mugabe – Charamba

By Farai D Hove| President Emmerson Mnangagwa still says “Shef” to Robert Mugabe, spokesman George Charamba has said.

“To this day he (Mnangagwa) still says Shef to Mugabe”, Charamba told the ZIFM stereo on Thursday night.

He said that is the extent to which Mnangagwa still respects the former and Mnangagwa has remained in contact with Mugabe; and they speak often on the phone.

ironically l man he claims wanted to kill him kkk does this guy think we are fools — Given S Khanye (@GivenSibandaKha) January 11, 2018

Charamba added saying Mugabe never resisted resigning.

Charamba said he wishes to correct the notion that Mugabe resisted leaving office. “What he really wanted was in all dignity and sense of appropriateness, to get back to his party and announce his intention to let go of power,” said Charamba.

He added saying Mugabe had wanted to announce his retirement to the party but was overtaken by events such as the November 18 march and the impeachment that was ongoing.