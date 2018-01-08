BREAKING – Mnangagwa’s Learjet Returns From South Africa

4

Staff Reporter| A private Learjet that flew President Emmerson Mnangagwa to South Africa Saturday afternoon has flown back into the country.

ZimEye early Monday morning revealed the development which was confirmed by Lanseria airport, that the private jet had flown into South Africa on Saturday just after 5pm.

Zimbabwe’s President spent the good part of Sunday in South Africa for his medicals.

The trip was unannounced.

The plane flew back into the capital city last night, a source told ZimEye.com.

The jet is Flight EXD015 which left Harare for Lanseria  Saturday night and “arrived [at Lanseria] at 5.08 pm from Harare.”

Earlier on an airport official at Lanseria had told ZimEye a private Learjet landed at the airport on Saturday. The same jet has since flown back to Harare.

Grilled at the beginning on Monday morning on why the same plane was not showing up on the data extraction, they said, it will be difficult to see flight details on the published database records stating “you won’t find that flight there, there is no reason why it will be on that website, because that is not a scheduled flight. It is just a private that came from Harare,” they added.

 

It could not have been Tsvangirai inside the jet.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba’s phone was switched for the better part of Sunday afternoon. Following suspicion that the person inside the jet could be MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, ZimEye also cross checked with the MDC ladership and ZimEye was told Tsvangirai was still in Zimbabwe by Sunday morning, giving credence to the report that it would be the President himself who flew to South Africa. -ZimEye is making follow up reporting on the matter. – More to follow…

  • mai Chibwe

    The point of this report being what exactly? Are we going to start the death and resurrection cycles like those of Mugabe and the press? That was soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo silly. Please do not go there again. It makes you look like fools