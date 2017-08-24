BREAKING NEWS – 11 Killed 119 injured in Vapostori Church Road Accident

Staff Reporter| At least 11 members of The True Apostolic Mission church from Siabuwa Binga are confirmed dead after a ten tonne truck they were travelling in from Binga to Hwange crushed in Kamativi.

The accident occurred at around 4am on Thursday morning at a steep slope near the Ministry of Transport workshop in Kamativi, ZimEye.com can reveal.



ZimEye sources at the scene reveal further details that 10 died on the spot while one died upon arrival at Kamativi clinic.

119 others are reported to have suffered varied injuries and are being attended to at Kamativi clinic, St Patricks and Colliery hospital in Hwange.

Survivors who spoke to ZimEye.com sources indicated that the truck experienced problems with its breaks shortly after leaving Siabuwa but the passengers who were in a rush to attend a conference in Hwange ordered the driver to proceed with the journey.

The driver consequently failed to control the over loaded truck at the steep resulting in the truck overturning.

ZRP Officer Commanding Hwange District Chief Superintendent Newton Mutumba has since confirmed the deaths.

“In fact what is going to be happening is that most of the injured passengers will be brought to Hwange for further treatment, especially those whose condition is very bad. We also want to appeal to motorists that they should desist from driving during odd hours as a way of avoiding police road blocks,” he told the state broadcaster.

Among the deceased are five females, four males and two children.

Meanwhile, the names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed. – ZimEye