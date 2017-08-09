BREAKING NEWS: 15 People Feared Dead in Kombi Car Crush

Staff Reporter| At least fifteen(15) people are feared dead after a minibus they were travelling in to Masvingo reportedly for a funeral, crashed head on into a haulage truck.

The accident which happened along the Bulawayo – Beitbridge road at around midnight, took place in Riverside suburb a few kilometres away from a site where another 15 people died early this year on their way to Masvingo also for a funeral.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to ZimEye.com claim that the driver of the minibus failed to control his vehicle as he passed the haulage truck which was going in the opposite direction and hit head on to the second trailer of the truck.

The witnesses believe that the driver of the truck may have failed to deep his headlights resulting in the driver of the minibus crushing into the truck.

Details on the accident are still coming through.