BREAKING NEWS- Another Bus Accident

Another rural bus was last night involved in an accident in the Gache Kache area at around 7pm in the evening in Makande rural within the Kariba district.

The bus named Kudakwashe, plies the Karoi-Gache Kache route.

The accident, last Thursday comes short in the heels of another which happened on the Bulawayo – Harare road.

No deaths recorded although there were serious injuries. Further details were not available and a police report fruitless at the time of writing. More to follow as this is a developing story.