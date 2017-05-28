BREAKING NEWS- 3 Killed in Harare Accident

Staff Reporter| Three Hurungwe tobacco farmers died on the spot late on Saturday in Harare when their lorry was hit from behind along Bulawayo road.

ZimEye.com can reveal the trio: two men and a woman died on the spot while the other three had injuries and were rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital. The accident happened around 11 pm.

Although details were sketchy, it is understood that the lorry belongs to a Hurungwe transporter and had delivered tobacco on behalf of the farmers at TSF auction floors.

A survivor who spoke to ZimEye.com said the deceased include two males from Hurungwe’s Nyama village 12 about 20 north of Karoi. The third, a woman is from Bakwa area a few kilometers away.

National spokesperson Chief Supt Paul Nyathi said he was still to get more details on the accident when contacted. “I do not have facts yet. Am sorry, phone me later,” Nyathi told ZimEye.