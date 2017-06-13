BREAKING NEWS- Another Horror Accident At Mapinga

Are you at the accident scene? Send your pictures and videos to +447426863301

Chinhoyi Bureau- Three cars and a long distance truck were involved in a potentially fatal accident that happened at Mapinga along Harare- Chirundu road on Tuesday afternoon, ZimEye.com can exclusively report.

The accident occurred around 14.00 today when a long distance truck coming from Harare side swiped three oncoming vehicles before it rolled on the edges of the mountainous double curve, several sources state, although details were sketchy at the time of writing.

According to a passer-by, the accident involved a long distance truck and three vehicles including two 4*4s and a small vehicle.

“Although, I am a passenger of a car that passed through the scene of accident just now, the crash is fatal and there could be deaths even though we did not wait at the scene,” said a source within a few minutes of the accident happening.

After nearly 30 minutes our source revealed that police promptly descended onto the scene.

“As of now, we believe police have reacted to the accident as an ambulance has just passed us with many of the injured going towards Harare,” said our source around 2.55 pm.

Another source collaborated that the accident occurred this afternoon.

“We are not sure if the ambulance came from Banket or Chinhoyi, but some of the injured were ferried to Harare,” they said.

“It is too dangerous to stop there as the road is too narrow for other cars as they may block rescue teams,” said another source from another vehicle that passed through the area a few minutes of the accident happening.

The accident comes hardly a week after a Zambian bound King Lions bus killed 43 people on the spot at 257 kilometer peg near Nyamakate business centre. Survivors blamed the driver of overspeeding although Government has come under attack for failing to dualise the road linking Zimbabwe with northern countries.

A police report could not be obtained at the time of writing.

