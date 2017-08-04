BREAKING NEWS- Army & Police Finally Speak On Monday’s Bloody Clashes

Following pressure from ZimEye, the police and the army have finally spoken in public on the clashes that took place on Monday night. The security forces have for days been mum on the humiliating development the first of its kind, first exposed by ZimEye.com on Monday night, (SEE VIDEOS).

Below was the cops and the army’s combined press statement:

PRESS STATEMENT 04 AUGUST 2017 JOINT PRESS STATEMENT BY THE ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE AND ZIMBABWE DEFENCE FORCES: DISTURBANCES IN HARARE CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT ON 01 AUGUST 2017.

The security forces regret the unfortunate incident that took place on 1. August 2017 in the Harare Central Business District.

We want to categorically condemn that incident and assure the nation that a joint team has been set up to conduct comprehensive investigations into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators. We also want to reaffirm that as security forces we are fully united despite this incident.

ZIMBABWE DEFENCE FORCES & ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE