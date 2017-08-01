BREAKING NEWS: Biti Official Confirms Violence Between Police And Army

VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT BETWEEN COPS AND ARMY ARMY AND POLICE VIOLENCE IN HARARE Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Staff Reporter| An official in Tendai Biti’s PDP party has spoken “confirming” reports of violence between police and the army in Harare this afternoon.

Linda Masarira wrote out 2 hours ago saying, “twenty minutes ago there were violent clashes between soldiers in uniform and police in Harare CBD along Robert Mugabe Road. Police was beaten up and ran into Central Police Station. The public smiled and laughed.

“Yesterday police threw spikes to a truck belonging to soldiers and the provoked soldiers today came armed with sjamboks and sticks now.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES –

