BREAKING NEWS- Biti Speaks On MDC Alliance

By Simba Chikanza| PDP leader, Tendai Biti has spoken revealing his position on the MDC Alliance being formed today.

Biti, who is also one of Zimbabwe’s best barristers, dismissed speculation that he has pulled out of today’s meeting.

Below was the brief interview with Biti (TB) early Saturday morning:

SC: I am being told that you have pulled out of the Alliance and I was wondering if there is any truth to that….a story circulating…

TB: A story circulating where?

SC: Online Sir, particularly on Twitter but coming from MDC-T members…

TB: I am going to be there…

TB: But what you need to know is that we have not signed anything, just like the other parties…. we have given ourselves two weeks to negotiate that.

SC: So right now what is there is a tentative …?

TB: What is there is an agreement in principle that we need to work together.

SC: And then there were protests again against the involvement of Agripa Mutambara, people saying Mutambara should not have been involved. Could that have been part of reservations on your side?

TB: Who was protesting?

SC: Well, the community.

TB: Which community?

SC: Well, online, the Zim community we have got analysts saying how could Tsvangirai have involved Agripa Mutamabara.

TB: Yeah, that I do not know… (sic).

SC: Oh I see. Thank you very much for the clarity Sir, much appreciated, and are you at the Zimbabwe Grounds right now?

TB: It’s only 9 o’clock here.