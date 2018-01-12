BREAKING NEWS: Botswana Govt Demands Trump’s Official Clarification As to Whether US Regards it as a “S**thole Country”:

6

By Farai Hove| At a time when the United States uses Botswana soil as its training ground for its army, Gaborone has with immediate effect summoned Donald Trump’s ambassador to explain his recent statement that it is a Sh**hole country.

President Trump made the utterance yesterday during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Thursday 11th January 2018.

In the statement below the Botswana government writes demanding official clarification from US ambassador as to whether US regards it as a “shi**ole country.

“The Ministry of International Affairs & Cooperation wishes to inform the public and international community that the Government of Botswana today summoned the US Ambassador to Botswana to express its displeasure at the alleged utterance made by the President of the US Donald Trump, when he referred to African countries and others as “shithole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Thursday 11th January 2018,” the letter reads. The full letter is below – untry”:

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dobbs one-four

    Meaningless. The missing words make this article useless

  • Mod

    which words are missing? Please elaborate

  • Billet Magara

    ‘Attaboy Khama !! Well done Mr President ! The rest of these African sycophants will probably chose to “quietly ignore” this insult. The South Sudanese have already been “sh*tt*ng in their pants when they said, “We will not respond to that unless it specifically refers to Sudan” ! As if their blackness is just Sudanese and not African. Amazing. South Africa has said Trump’s statement is “extremely provocative” (I think they meant “provoking”). Retired Brigadier General and Botswana President Khama Ian Khama, has impressed me twice inside three months. This is the second time. The first being his support for the Zimbabwe new political dispensation. This is what the whole of Africa must emulate. Demand an explanation while holding a powerful whip. If Trump shoots his capacious mouth off and the Americans lose Molepolele Air Base, there would be a political funeral in Washington, and probably an instant impeachment. America is our friend, like Russia and China are too, but cannot be allowed to ride roughshod over our collective sovereign freedoms.

  • John Motsi

    you mean your mothers missing words?

  • eish

    If your fellow country folks were tracking there in search of good fortunes then yes i think Trump was clear on that .

  • tongesai

    Thumps up Botswana. Trump is a lunatic who suffers from IED–impulsive explosive disorder.He needs to go for medical check-ups and psychiatric treatment. Its a tragedy that it is this 70 year old adolescent individual whom U.S. citizens have entrusted their nuclear buttons. Uyo ari kuti ‘missing’ words also needs psychotherapy.