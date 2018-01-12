BREAKING NEWS: Botswana Govt Demands Trump’s Official Clarification As to Whether US Regards it as a “S**thole Country”:

By Farai Hove| At a time when the United States uses Botswana soil as its training ground for its army, Gaborone has with immediate effect summoned Donald Trump’s ambassador to explain his recent statement that it is a Sh**hole country.

President Trump made the utterance yesterday during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Thursday 11th January 2018.

In the statement below the Botswana government writes demanding official clarification from US ambassador as to whether US regards it as a “shi**ole country.

“The Ministry of International Affairs & Cooperation wishes to inform the public and international community that the Government of Botswana today summoned the US Ambassador to Botswana to express its displeasure at the alleged utterance made by the President of the US Donald Trump, when he referred to African countries and others as “shithole countries” during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Thursday 11th January 2018,” the letter reads. The full letter is below – untry”: