BREAKING NEWS – Chindori Chininga Was A Snake, Says White Businessman

4 years after former Guruve MP Edward Chindori Chininga’s death, a successful white businessman has shocked all and sundry by accusing the late former Deputy Mines Minister of being “a snake.”

Steve Blomefield who owned Tengenenge Sculpture Park, says Chindori Chininga was responsible for destroying Zimbabwe’s major sources of foreign currency – the (sculpture) arts industry, having mislead President Robert Mugabe on indigenisation. He did this all primarily in order to illegally seize the Tengenenge Sculpture Park in Guruve, says Blomefield. The businessman speaks to ZimEye this morning… WATCH LIVE video loading… :