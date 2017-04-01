WATCH: Chinese Gold Company Pays Zimbabwean Workers $150 Per Month

LIVE-REPORT: Refresh to watch the LIVEBLAST video.

One of the company’s senior managers confirmed this shocking fact to ZimEye.com Saturday morning shortly before denying it, SEE VIDEO ABOVE.

Dear Editor.

An international gold mining company, Ming Chang Sino Africa in Kwekwe, is treating its workforce as slaves working 24/7, 12hrs a day and paying them ($150) one hundred and fifty dollars a month.

The workers have taken their case with the mining body NEC to help them recover their underpaid wages since the minimum wage for the mining industry is paged at nine dollars fifty cents per eight hour day shift.

However the company have turned to dirty tricks since they are set to lose thousands of dollars through underpayment of wages none payment of overtime and other services charges.

Two members of the mining company’s workers committee have been dismissed from work for spear-heading the workers grievances and their union has been running to and from the mining company head office and NEC offices to try and protect the workers’ rights.

The manager is a black guy who was promoted from the Shamva plant is also being accused of taking people from his home area in Mutawatawa Shamva and Bindura at the expense of locals from Kwekwe Amaveni area under Kwekwe Central, MP Matambanadzo’s area

The manager Mr Nomatter Chigarisano is also being used by these Chinesee to eliminate all those that complain about anything of the company’s under hand dealings.