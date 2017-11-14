BREAKING NEWS – Chiwenga Guilty Of US$15 Billion Disappearance, Declares ZANU PF Youth League

Staff Reporter| General Constantinto Chiwenga is allegedly guilty of mishandling the $15billion in diamond revenues, the ZANU PF Youth League has declared.

Chiwenga together with his ally the ex-VP Mnangagwa, must account for the missing money as they presided over revenue from the country’s diamonds, the League head Kudzanayi Chipanga said.

Chipanga was speaking in a hurriedly arranged press statement currently ongoing in Harare. – THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY – refresh this page for updates.

