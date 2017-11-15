BREAKING NEWS: Cross Claims Grace Mugabe Has Fled To Namibia, Report Torches Storm

Staff Reporter| A top ZANU PF’s official together with a top MDC official have been quoted vocalising rumours that Grace Mugabe has fled to Namibia.

While ZimEye is working to verify their claims, Nick Mangwana, told the BBC’s World Update programme that he has also received reports that First Lady Grace Mugabe is no longer in the country. Earlier an opposition politician said she had fled to Namibia.

MDC-T Senior and also MP, Eddie Cross told the BBC he believes Grace Mugabe has fled to Namibia.

But Mr Mangwana said that in terms of Zanu-PF politics, Mrs Mugabe was now an insignificant player, adding that she was a “junior member of the party” and only had power by virtue of being President Robert Mugabe’s wife.

She took a higher position than she should have.”

The first lady had been angling to become vice-president, and now she was out of the way Zanu-PF could hold a party congress without any interference, he said.

He admitted it was not normal for the army to take power in a democracy, but he said there had been nothing normal about the situation in Zimbabwe.

We have 93-year-old president, that is not usual, we do not have our own currency.”

But he said officialy President Mugabe was still in charge as the military had not suspended the constitution and the country still had civilian government.

He said the president even chaired the cabinet as normal yesterday.