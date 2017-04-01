BREAKING NEWS – Diamond Lug “Smuggled” Out Of Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter| LIVE-REPORT: A large diamond lug is today being driven out of Zimbabwe.

As a lockbox containing gem-quality diamonds vanishes from Chiadzwa, millions of dollars worth of diamond mining equipment bought under a special import arrangement are being exported out of Zimbabwe. This began yesterday and has continued into today, Saturday.

The machines worth millions of dollars were bought for Zimbabwe as permanent importation in 2012. Part of the large consignment is alone worth $4,374,000, SEE PICTURES. The ancestral owners of Chiadzwa, many who were killed are set to never receive their compensation from the mining activities which destroyed their homes due to the systematic asset stripping activities.

According to industry and commerce second hand machinery cannot be exported but in this case CD1 permission was issued by the RBZ under unclear circumstances. ZIMRA is currently allowing the export.

ZimEye can authoritatively reveal the equipment is headed for the Democratic Republic Of Congo where Jinan Mining intends to continue its operations.

Chaos reigns at Chiadzwa after government announced the closure of mining activities to pave way for its Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC). The cache of documents is hereby availed by ZimEye.com below: