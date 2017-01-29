BREAKING NEWS: Dokora Orders All Schools to Empty Their Bank Accounts for ZANU PF

7

Staff Reporter| Despite assurances that he was going to wait for stakeholder consultations, Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has ordered all schools to empty their bank accounts (school levy) and dish everything into his ZANU PF run bank account whose signatories are unknown.

The development is set to see education standards deteriorate. ZimEye analysts today reveal that if government stops interfering, most schools aroud the country will successfully create quality education for every school pupil, READ THE UPCOMING ARTICLE: Zimbabwe Free Primary & Secondary Education for Everyone Plan.

In a government circular seen by ZimEye.com ordering all school headmasters dated Wednesday 25th January, Dokora’s office said in a statement, “All funds in the School Development Committee account should be transferred into the School Services Account by the 1st February 2017.”

The latter bank account’s signatories are not known.

Dokora introduced the School Services Account in March last year when he first made his intentions known shortly before being resisted.

One of the letters was signed by District School s Inspector, A Mugumbate (Harare Metropolitican Province.)

The development will see Dokora’s ministry for the first time control all school development funds.

It will most likely compromise the quality of education in the country, a petition read last year.

“We need answers and proof that government through consultative processes has considered all facets and legal frameworks namely, the Public Finance Management Act (Chapter 22: 19), Audit and Exchequer Act (Chapter 22:03) before giving this directive.

“Why didn’t the ministry plan for this and conferenced with committees beforehand? The question is, who are (the) signatories to the SSF?,” it stated. MORE TO FOLLOW, ALSO READ THE UPCOMING ARTICLE: Zimbabwe Free Primary & Secondary Education for Everyone Plan.

  • Godfrey

    We don’t want to be misgoverned

  • PeterPan

    Hopefully that money is not going to the Middle East to buy arms for the terror groups there.

    What a system??????

  • Max Autobrake

    Dofora. This Jihadi is a moron of the highest order.

  • Brian

    I dont blame him,Zimbabweans are cowards,take their wives aswell give to ZANU maybe they may grow balls.

  • Munhu

    Maybe Dokora is one of the signitories of the bank school fund, so he will be pocketing some of the money for himself. We shall wait and see his lifestyle when he will use the funds for his personal use, buying expensive cars with school funds.

  • Nomusa Garikai

    Zanu PF is looting money from Marange but still wants more!

  • River

    Good example where money is wasted it should be ploughed back into education Mr. bootlicker