BREAKING NEWS: Dokora Orders All Schools to Empty Their Bank Accounts for ZANU PF

Staff Reporter| Despite assurances that he was going to wait for stakeholder consultations, Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has ordered all schools to empty their bank accounts (school levy) and dish everything into his ZANU PF run bank account whose signatories are unknown.

The development is set to see education standards deteriorate.

In a government circular seen by ZimEye.com ordering all school headmasters dated Wednesday 25th January, Dokora’s office said in a statement, “All funds in the School Development Committee account should be transferred into the School Services Account by the 1st February 2017.”

The latter bank account’s signatories are not known.

Dokora introduced the School Services Account in March last year when he first made his intentions known shortly before being resisted.

One of the letters was signed by District School s Inspector, A Mugumbate (Harare Metropolitican Province.)

The development will see Dokora’s ministry for the first time control all school development funds.

It will most likely compromise the quality of education in the country, a petition read last year.

“We need answers and proof that government through consultative processes has considered all facets and legal frameworks namely, the Public Finance Management Act (Chapter 22: 19), Audit and Exchequer Act (Chapter 22:03) before giving this directive.

“Why didn’t the ministry plan for this and conferenced with committees beforehand? The question is, who are (the) signatories to the SSF?,” it stated. MORE TO FOLLOW, ALSO READ THE UPCOMING ARTICLE: Zimbabwe Free Primary & Secondary Education for Everyone Plan.