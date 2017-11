Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe has announced that everyone who is supporting Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is “dead”.

Speaking during her Super Sunday function at Rufaro Stadium, Grace said,

“Madzimai vese varikuita zveLacoste, you are dead.

“MaYouth ese varikuita zvaMnangagwa, you are gone”

