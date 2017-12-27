BREAKING NEWS – Ezekiel Guti Junior Dies, Sad Day

The founder of the ZAOGA church’s only son, Ezekiel Guti junior has died.

Commented Mr Nigel Barangiro, “I’m still in a state of shock Evangelist Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti. A few days ago we were celebrating your birthday not knowing that God had other plans. And His plans are not our plans, and His plan will always prevail no matter how much we try to avoid it. Rest in peace my Marriage officer. My wedding will never be the same without you. Tarwadziwa”

This is a developing story – refresh this page for the updates.

Meanwhile the church during the afternoon published the below citation:

Evangelist EJ Guti, the son of our Apostle Ezekiel and Eunor Guti, was born dead. But, his parents wouldn’t give up on prayer and the power of God to raise the dead!!! After about

1 hour and 45 minutes EJ opened his eyes, began to move; he was alive. EJ went on to become an Evangelist for God, got married and had several children. God used his life for his glory; to preach the world over. Let Evangelist EJ’ s life be a testament to you or someone you know that we serve a God who still raises the dead! Whatever is dead in your life, God can resurrect. Rest on…EJ rest on!



“… but my mother and my father and the saints of Christ refused the doctor’s report through prayer and kept on praying until after 1 hour 45 minutes when I started breathing and God heard their prayer and also had raised me for a purpose, that is to preach His Good News as a living testimony,” Dr Guti Jnr discloses.”