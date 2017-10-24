BREAKING NEWS- FOOD POISONING – Olinda Marowa’s Hubby Dies After Eating Food Bought From Supermarket

By Ray Nkosi| Rising Gospel musician, Olinda Marowa’s husband has died following a suspected food poisoning incident.

Her husband Pastor Michael Ziwenga collapsed and died with his departure being announced by the church earlier today. The family also confirmed saying “it all started when he consumed some food that he bought from a local supermarket on Sunday because that’s when he started complaining that he wasn’t feeling well.”

Olinda herself confirmed saying, “Mudiwa wangu zorora murugare, will always cherish the sweet moments we had together. Wandibaya panyama nhete! 10 years of knowing you was the greatest thing i could ever had!Will always love you my hero, husband, friend, mentor, personal pastor. Rest in peace Michael Mufaro Ziwenga”

Pastor Ziwenga founded the Grace Life Covenant church.

He died on Tuesday following the stomach infection “attack.”

Wrote top Gospel ace, Obert Maziwisa, “so sad to hear the passing on of Pastor Michael Mufaro Ziwenga husband to Pastor Olinda Nyasha Marowa Ziwenga. Our hearts are so much in pain. May the Holy Spirit comfort Pastor Olinda, the kids, the entire family and their congregation at Grace Life Covenant Church.”

His death was confirmed by relative, Lyton Ngolomi.

MORE TO FOLLOW…