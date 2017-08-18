BREAKING NEWS – Govt Has Just Declared 21st February National Holiday, “It’s National Mourning” Holiday, Citizens React In Anger

A Correspondent| Following breaking news as government declared 21st February a national holiday, citizens today reacted saying that the day will actually be for weeping that President Robert Mugabe has been given another year to run the nation.

21st February is President Robert Mugabe’s birthday and ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo said it will be in celebration of the 93 year old’s life.

The announcement was flighted on the government media Friday afternoon under the title, “21st February declared a public holiday.”

But citizens reacted in anger with many calling it, “National Mourning Day.”

