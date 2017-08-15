BREAKING NEWS – Grace Mugabe “Arrested”, Police Minister Says She Handed Herself In

Oluhle Sibanda| First Lady Grace Mugabe has handed herself to the police in South Africa.

The South African government has confirmed Mrs Mugabe is currently in custody Tuesday morning after handing herself in.

But Police Minister Fikile Mbalula attempted at diplomatic language saying Mrs Mugabe is “not under arrest because she cooperated.”

South African police had to act in the interest of the victim who opened the case against Zimbabwe’s First Lady Grace Mugabe, the Police Minister said.

Mbalula said Mugabe would appear at Wynberg magistrates court on Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters: “She’s not under arrest because she co-operated and handed herself over to the police.”

Earlier in the day, Mbalula told the local Eyewitness News agency: “If she came here with her diplomatic passport, she’ll have diplomatic immunity. This doesn’t mean she cannot be arrested.”

A Zimbabwean intelligence source said Grace was travelling on a normal passport. “She was here on business,” the source told Reuters.

A South African radio station has posted a video of his comments ahead of Mrs Mugabe’s appearance in court following allegations that she assaulted a woman in a hotel in Johannesburg’s Sandton suburb:

LIVE VIDEO program following – refresh to watch.