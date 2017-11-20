BREAKING NEWS – Grace Mugabe Doctorate Revoked Now,” UZ Students Riot

8

By Farai D Hove| University Of Zimbabwe students have launched a protest to get Grace Mugabe’s controversial doctorate revoked. The riot began early this morning and students are at present standing in the open protesting freely for the first time without permission.

Perhaps the blessings of being in a Lacoste dispensation? – In previous years, the riot police has violently attacked them, the cops even killing some.

Exams have been cancelled as a result of the protest.

The Student’s Vanguard movement leader, Fanuel Kaseke told ZimEye.com their demands are: “We want Robert Mugabe to step down immediately

“We want (Vice Chancellor)Nyagura to revoke Grace Mugabe doctorate or he steps down immediately

“We want Jonathan Moyo to bring US$400 000 he stole.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY  – refresh this page for updates – 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Rivers

    UZ students are myopic. Mungachemere 400k ya Jonso muchikona kuvhukunura 15 bhidza yakanzi na Jonso ina Chiwenga. Tibvirei apa. Degree ra Grace munei naro? Rakutadzisai kuwana enyu here? Ko ra Chiwenga hamusi kutaura nezvaro wani? Verengai mabhuku makati ziiiiii manzwa!

  • #Cde_Chipembere

    the 15 Bidza claimed to be taken by Gen is not confimed after all he wasnt the CEO of ZMDC a company involved in all the JVs at Chiadzwa and the students are right to fight for the 400k Zimdef fund because by right they must benefit directly from the fund.

  • moyoza

    spot on, these kids are being used, may be they did not revise their notes waiting for Mugabe reisgnation speech

  • Skunk Head

    UZ students and the populace at large haven’t noticed they and the whole world, Mutsvangwa and a Russia Deputy Prime Minister included misconstrued the ÇOUP OPERA as a coup d’etat
    Shame! Mugabe is not in danger at all and he is going nowhere near the exit. This was a fluke to expose Chinamasa, Mpofu and company
    Now wait for the fallout, lol

  • MANAGER

    Iwe unenge wakati vatei. ZMDC yapinda papi APA. Hanti ma Chinese companies aishandiswa nana Ngwena na Chiwenga ai looter

  • Tafirenyika

    I fully support these students on the revocation of Grace’s ‘doctorate ‘. We can to diminish our academic standards by awarding this content-free woman a doctorate.

  • Vangodza

    I actually tutored Chiwenga during his doctorate studies.His dissertation on intelligence was one of the top class.I Dr Ngodza

  • Beetle

    I agree with you, leave Grace alone you students, go back to class and study hard and pass your degrees. Grace’s doctorate has nothing to do with you. Those ZANU PF big wigs who are baying for her to be prosecuted are also guilty big time of looting state funds, so let them not touch her at all. So, he who is without sin amongst the ZANU PF big wigs, let them first cast a stone at her. If them guys prosecute her for wrong doing, they should also be prosecuted for wrong doing ne corruption they are doing because they are power in government.