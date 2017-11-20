BREAKING NEWS – Grace Mugabe Doctorate Revoked Now,” UZ Students Riot

By Farai D Hove| University Of Zimbabwe students have launched a protest to get Grace Mugabe’s controversial doctorate revoked. The riot began early this morning and students are at present standing in the open protesting freely for the first time without permission.

Perhaps the blessings of being in a Lacoste dispensation? – In previous years, the riot police has violently attacked them, the cops even killing some.

Exams have been cancelled as a result of the protest.

The Student’s Vanguard movement leader, Fanuel Kaseke told ZimEye.com their demands are: “We want Robert Mugabe to step down immediately

“We want (Vice Chancellor)Nyagura to revoke Grace Mugabe doctorate or he steps down immediately

“We want Jonathan Moyo to bring US$400 000 he stole.”

