BREAKING NEWS- Grace Mugabe Flies Back To Zimbabwe, Govt Media Claims

GRACE MUGABE LEGAL LATEST POLICE CASE ON GRACE MUGABE, AND ALL LEGALS Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Staff Reporter| The Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled government media has reported that President Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace has flown back home from South Africa.

This comes despite flaming demands that she must be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her son, Chatunga’s female acquaintance, a young model at a luxury hotel in Johannesburg.

The development comes after Mrs Mugabe who failed to appear in court during the week, has received diplomatic immunity from the South African government. There were also state claims that Mnangagwa himself who had visited the country for medical checkups following a food poisoning claim, facilitated Grace’s freedom from prosecution in South Africa. ZimEye found those reports to be unreliable.

The report was curiously published just as it emerged there is an airport war between Harare and Johannesburg which began on Saturday morning, SEE VIDEO:

ZIMBABWE BLOCKS SOUTH AFRICA PLANE IS IT WISE FOR ZIMBABWE TO BLOCK SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS PLANE? Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, August 19, 2017

The Mnangagwa controlled broadcaster ZBC says Grace Mugabe returned with her husband to Harare on an Air Zimbabwe flight on Sunday morning. ZimEye.com could not verify the ZBC report’s authenticity. The ZBC report shows Grace Mugabe greeting government and military officials at the Harare airport, footage which ZimEye could not ascertain its freshness.

–