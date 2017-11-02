BREAKING NEWS- Grace Mugabe In Breakthrough Congress for Vice Presidency

Staff Reporter| It is no longer a secret – first lady Grace Mugabe has broken through real bars of iron as she managed to get the ZANU PF party to roll back 2 years of it’s future life so to quickly rearrange the presidium.

Secret documents seen by ZimEye.com which we are offloading in the next few hours show that the party is in the next 5 weeks adjusting the presidium to create a female Vice President.

Part of the resolutions read, “to make the necessary Constitutional Amendments including the Women’s Quota in the presidium as per the 2015 and 2016 resolutions…”

But when Mrs Mugabe first called for these amendments two years ago, she said they could only be effected at congress in 2019. She was correcting as ZimEye promptly revealed the development. But that position however has since changed, ZimEye can reveal. Mrs Mugabe will next month see her plan come to fruition 2 years before it could ever happen, thanks to her husband’s largesse and super powers enshrined in the party constitution.

The documents will be offloaded on ZimEye.com in the next few hours

