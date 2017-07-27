BREAKING NEWS – Grace Mugabe Publicly Tells President To Name His Successor

Staff Reporter| First Lady Grace Mugabe has broken history this morning by publicly “ordering” her husband to name his successor. This is the first time Mugabe has been publicly told by his wife to pass the baton. Mugabe is now expected to obey his wife having before revealed that he has “to listen to her,” ndozvandinongoitwawo kumba imiwo imi saka ndinongoteerera.

Below is the state media, ZBC full text update on the development:

The First Lady and Zanu PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs Amai Dr Grace Mugabe has urged President Robert Mugabe to name his successor saying this has been the trend in other countries.

Addressing the Women’s league National Assembly meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare this Thursday, Dr Mugabe said there is nothing wrong with Mugabe naming his successor, adding that the move will enable all members to rally behind one candidate.

Using the biblical story of Adonija who organised a feast to crown himself because his father the king was sick, Amai Mugabe said the President has the right to be involved in naming his successor, saying the President’s word is final.

The Zanu PF Women’s League boss also took a swipe at those who have no respect for seniors in the party who are swaying other cadres using money from their foreign bases.

She strongly urged women to desist from factionalism and stick to the party principle of one centre of power.

Earlier on, Amai Dr Mugabe highlighted several projects that the Women’s League has been working on that included the rehabilitation of the Mbuya Nehanda Training Centre in Melfort which has been renovated into a skills training institution for entrepreneurial projects, the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga, the Marlborough House which is being rented out after renovation, chicks programme, Hippo Valley Sugar Cane Project and provincial women’s league farms, all of which are aimed at generating income.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the Women’s League earlier, Joyce Kasinamunda declared President Mugabe the Zanu PF presidential candidate for 2018 and that the First Lady should also remain Secretary for the Women’s League.

Kasinamunda expressed gratitude to Amai for Command Agriculture and requested that the First Lady conducts interface rallies in the provinces to meet the women.

Notable figures who attended the women’s league assembly include Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, Secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo, Secretary for War Veterans Sydney Sekeramayi, Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzanai Chipanga, Secretary for Security Kembo Mohadi and Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Christopher Mushowe.