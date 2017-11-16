BREAKING NEWS – Grace Mugabe’s Mazowe Victims Celebrate

By Simba Chikanza | First Lady Grace Mugabe’s Mazowe farm victims, the hundreds of families who were ravaged by Grace and her police officers, have thrown a party upon hearing that she is now under house arrest.

Arnold Farm victims spoke to ZimEye.com early Thursday morning following their sorrows now turned into joy after Grace Mugabe for over 7 months defied High Court orders stopping her from her eviction moves. There were other violations including theft of property by Grace Mugabe’s police officers who kept on raiding the communal farmers. The Arnold Farm court case also implicated Ignatius Chombo and police commissioner Augustine Chihuri.

Since March Arnold Farm residents had been seeking the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to intervene to force the police to stop the continued demolitions.

The development saw the highly controversial Pastor Patrick Mugadza descending on the farm in April and declaring a curse on Grace Mugabe saying, “we pray right now in Jesus mighty name that as she has removed people from where they are, may she also be removed from where she is. The person who has caused people to lose sleep in their houses, may she also get no sleep, in Jesus might name.

“The person who has caused trouble on others, may she also receive trouble. The person who has caused loss on others, may she also lose everything, in Jesus name.

“May her bed slap her with guilt, may her food give her guilt, may even her house bash her with guilt… even the dogs… because she is not fit for leadership, this is not the way to lead people. I pray that everything around her will turn against her, the trees…the food she eats each and every day. Father I pray that she may see war each and every day, fight her in the office Father, in Jesus’ mighty name.”

Now speaking to ZimEye.com early Thursday morning, the residents’ chief representative Mr Dube said “people are very very happy that the army has taken over.” THE FULL BRIEF PROGRAM IS BELOW:

LIVE – GRACE MUGABE VCTIMS SPEAK OUT LIVE – GRACE MUGABE VCTIMS SPEAK OUT Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, November 15, 2017