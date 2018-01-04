BREAKING NEWS – Gumbura Top Zimbabwean TV Personality Dies in Car Accident

By Paul Nyathi | Popular Zimbabwean television personality, actor and producer Joseph Magigwani has died.

He died in a car accident in which details were still sketchy early on Thursday morning.

ZimEye.com has confirmed the death with family members who have indicated that they will provide details of the unfortunate incident to the media in due course as they are still attending to the matter.

Magigwani will be remembered to many Zimbabweans as the charismatic character Gumbura in the local televison soapie, Wenera.

ZimEye.com is following up the matter and will provide details as they become available.

ZimEye.com takes this opportunity to express heartfelt condolences to the Magigwani family, the entire film and television industry in the country and to all friends and colleagues of the talented gentleman.