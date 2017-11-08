BREAKING NEWS-Harare International Airport Renamed Robert Mugabe Airport In 24 Hrs

Staff Reporter| Harare International Airport is being renamed Robert Mugabe International Airport in the next 24 hours, ZimEye can reveal.

ZimEye can reveal that following plans by the transport ministry, it is now fully official that by tomorrow midday the country’s main airline destination will be renamed after the president.

At the time of writing walls at the airport with being painted with bold imprints of president Robert Mugabe’s name.

An impeccable Airport official confirmed the development to ZimEye yesterday saying, ” yes I can confirm but the airport is being renamed on Thursday morning.” The function is set to the officiated by high ranking government officials.

The development was scoffed at by one critic who said, “you will now be flying Air Simbabwe(Mugabe’s son in law Simba Chikore), to land at Robert Mugabe Airport, and not very long after that you will be driving in Robert Mugabe way on your way to Robert Mugabe University, what a life!”