BREAKING NEWS- High Court Declares UZ Attack On Medical Students Irrational, Illegal

Thanks to lawyers for Human Rights, the High Court has declared the attack on medical students that saw the University Of Zimbabwe removing them from campus, irrational and illegal.

High Court Judge Justice Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa has ordered the University of Zimbabwe authorities to allow all medical students to return to halls of residence on and off campus.

The students were victimised by the UZ for protesting against the latest fee increase. The protest saw the ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire being arrested for allegedly inciting them.