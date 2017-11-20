BREAKING NEWS – Jonathan Moyo Announces He’s Alive & Safe Outside Zimbabwe, Tweet Quickly Deleted

By Farai D Hove| In a twist of events to the drama surrounding President Robert Mugabe’s refusal to step down, Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo has suddenly spoken.

Prof Moyo whose house was gunned down, announced from an undisclosed location that he is safe and sound. He made this announcement via a tweet which was however quickly deleted.

Prof Moyo’s and Saviour Kasukuwere’s houses were busted into by soldiers last week who opened fire to literally kill anyone inside. Pictures of his property show large short range bullets all over which were fired for a continuous 10 minutes non stop. This prompted an outcry from sympathisers who voiced that last week’s military action was a clear bloody coup.

While it was not clear where Moyo, Kasukuwere and other G40 ministers are, Moyo announced saying: “In these difficult and trying times that have been thrust upon our country, I wish to advise concerned family and friends that I’m relatively fine outside the country as are ministers (Saviour) Kasukuwere, (Patrick) Zhuwao, (Makhosini) Hlongwane, (Paddy) Zhanda, plus at least 50 others who include MPs and Zanu PF officials!”

The message was posted at 15:04 pm on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) announced through the national broadcaster it had placed President Robert Mugabe under house arrest while they round up “criminals surrounding him”.

ZDF spokesman Major General Sibusiso Moyo said the operation, which guaranteed the safety of the First Family, would end after they have stopped what he termed wre criminal elements were blocking Zimbabwe’s economic fortunes.

The military is said to be loyal to ZANU PF’s Lacoste faction.

So who posted the message?

Many ZANU PF sources say Moyo is inside Zimbabwe and he was found hiding at President Robert Mugabe’s blue roof residence. If Prof Moyo is truly inside Zimbabwe, surrogate agents who have his password, are likely responsible for posting the message.