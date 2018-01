Professor Jonathan Moyo is making his first TV appearance within 12 hours from now since his assisted escape from gen Constantino Chiwenga.

Prof Moyo will be be on BBC Hard Talk at 4:30am Zim time and ZimEye.com will carry out a LIVE REVIEW.

Contrary to some cyber analysts who have been claiming that he is still at KG6 Barracks, ZimEye.com has maintained with evidence that he is clearly out of the country having been assisted a day before Robert Mugabe’s resignation.