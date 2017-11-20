BREAKING NEWS- Kenneth Kaunda Jets Into Zimbabwe To Help President Mugabe To Resign

6

Own Correspondent| Zambian President Edgar Lungu has reportedly dispatched his senior, former president Kenneth Kaunda to Harare to assist in convincing President Robert Mugabe to resign.

The two Mugabe and Kaunda have a friendship that goes back to the 1960s, but Kaunda passed the baton stick over 25 years ago.

President is in record demanding dignity for Mugabe and he has announced that he wants him to have a “dignified exit.”

Mugabe has in the last 7 days under pressure to step down following the military seizure of power last week.

A senior government source quoted by the Reuters news agency said:

“Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in Harare”

The development comes as ZANU PF threatened to impeach Mugabe if he does not resign by mid day. When ZimEye checked with State House sources at mid day,

ZimEye was told there is no resignation whatsoever. Last night Mugabe defied all attempts against him even going to the extent of saying he will preside over the upcoming ZANU PF Congress as leader.

  • James Dada

    Manje so!!!!! Whats wrong with this old man sure,hey!!! Nharo dzacho hadzina maturo apa anongokotsira pese pese . He must step down period, Hope KK will do a great job to relieve us from this pain in the butt.

  • Goodonekaunda

    This is very commendable . Lungu you have seen the light now not tome on your own. If Julius Nyerere was around it would have been better. Kanneth Kaunda should just send the message that Mugabe should resign to the whole world not to come and say Mugabe this and that. On the Mugabe issue there is no need to follow the hymn book we should sing any stanza of the song and the song is Mugabe leave your post now . The generals were very kind to him they should have eliminated but they showed respect on him but he is failing to respect the whole world. Where on earth do you have a 90 year -old looking for a job. That is why he was being manipulated by those around him because he is old. The wife saw it and thats’ why Grace was running the country like her kitchen at home.

  • mai Chibwe

    I have never had any type of respect for Lungu. This might be about to change. Where is the Bulldozer of Tanzania or the carefree one from Botswana. They should be on the front as they are the most sensible south of the Sahara.

  • dako

    Bullet Govt, Bedroom Govt, Or Ballpoint Pen Govt | WHICH IS ZIMBABWE’S BEST FUTURE?

  • Yonini

    I have never seen a country that fails to move forward because of a 90 year old man. Even at funerals 90 year old mean we make them sleep in the same room with woman because their sexual appetite is no more. Madhara iwaya anotorara nechembere nevana asi hapana zvaanoita nokuti apera basa.

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    I dont think there is anyone in Africa Mugabe will listen to.

    The only immediate solution is a vote of no confidence, not impeachment. Impeachment has too many legal pitfalls and it takes too long.

    A vote of no confidence, should it succeed will leader to Mphoko acting and also immediately trigger an election. But that shouldnt be a problem, if ZANU PF and the generals are genuinely for democratic change.

    The main issue should be to get rid of Mugabe in the first place – he is the biggest challenge to overcome. Once that has been achieved, the next one would be how to get rid of Mphoko – he is easier to deal with than Mugabe.

    The problem here as I see it is that, ZANU PF and the military are not sincere – they just want to get rid of Mugabe and his faction, but continue as before with the usual ZANU PF dictatorship – Chinamasa just proved this over the weekend when he claimed this was all a ZANU PF affair, and yet they called upon every citizen to flood the streets on Saturday – they didnt call on ZANU PF supporters only.