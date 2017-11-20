BREAKING NEWS- Kenneth Kaunda Jets Into Zimbabwe To Help President Mugabe To Resign

Own Correspondent| Zambian President Edgar Lungu has reportedly dispatched his senior, former president Kenneth Kaunda to Harare to assist in convincing President Robert Mugabe to resign.

The two Mugabe and Kaunda have a friendship that goes back to the 1960s, but Kaunda passed the baton stick over 25 years ago.

President is in record demanding dignity for Mugabe and he has announced that he wants him to have a “dignified exit.”

Mugabe has in the last 7 days under pressure to step down following the military seizure of power last week.

A senior government source quoted by the Reuters news agency said:

“Dr Kaunda used the presidential jet and has already arrived in Harare”

The development comes as ZANU PF threatened to impeach Mugabe if he does not resign by mid day. When ZimEye checked with State House sources at mid day,

ZimEye was told there is no resignation whatsoever. Last night Mugabe defied all attempts against him even going to the extent of saying he will preside over the upcoming ZANU PF Congress as leader.